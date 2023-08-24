GoJo discuss who should be blamed for 49ers’ Trey Lance debacle

Mike Golic Sr. is somewhere in Ireland getting prepared for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to take on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

With his dad out of commission, Mike Golic Jr. is joined by co-hosts Brandon Newman and Jason Fitz to begin the latest episode of the GoJo Podcast presented by DraftKings Network.

The trio begins the podcast by discussing the current situations of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Lance has been named the QB3 by the Niners, and they are openly looking at trade offers for the No. 3 pick. The Colts said that Taylor could seek trade offers but that he has a high price despite them not wanting to pay him.

GoJo is then joined by Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. They discuss conference re-alignment and then look at a preview of how the Wildcats will fare int he ever-changing Big 12.

Show Breakdown

VIDEO

Subscribe to GoJo on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GojoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.