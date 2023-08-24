GM Shuffle talks Trey Lance’s 49ers future, Jonathan Taylor trade destinations

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The NFL sure is making us watch the headlines as we prepare for the regular season. From interesting holdouts to players requesting trades and a team open about wanting to trade a former No. 3 pick, we have it all.

Michael Lombardi is back with another episode of The GM Shuffle presented by DraftKings Network. He is joined by his co-host Femi Abebefe to break down the latest moves around the NFL.

The duo begins by addressing the news that the San Francisco 49ers have not only named Trey Lance as their QB3 but have also revealed their intention to explore trade options for him. He will play in the team’s final preseason game, becoming an impromptu audition.

Lombardi and Abebefe then turn their attention to Jonathan Taylor’s situation, where he has been granted to seek a trade. Still, the Indianapolis Colts have set the price high despite not wanting to pay the running back a high salary.

They end the podcast by discussing Chris Jones’ holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs and his threat to sit out until Week 8. Also, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named Baker Mayfield their QB1; how does this affect their season outlook?

Show Breakdown

VIDEO

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the guys on Twitter @mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.