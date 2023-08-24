Report: Cardinals to trade LB Isaiah Simmons to Giants for late-round draft pick

The Arizona Cardinals are trading LB Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Simmons joins a linebacking group that includes Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke, Darrian Beavers and Azeez Ojulari. A first-round pick in 2020, Simmons had 99 total tackles with 4.0 sacks and two INTs in 17 games for the Cardinals last season.

Simmons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. The Giants had one of the worst rushing defenses in 2022, ranking 27th while allowing 144.2 rushing yards per game. Simmons could start at middle linebacker next to Okereke and ahead of Beavers, who was a 2022 draft pick and hasn’t played a regular-season game. Simmons can also play in the secondary a bit at safety.

Most of the attention for New York this offseason has been on the offense. QB Daniel Jones signed a massive new contract. Darren Waller was brought in from the Las Vegas Raiders to serve as the top receiving option. RB Saquon Barkley is back on a one-year deal. But really what needs to improve for the Giants to make a big jump in 2023 is on defense. Simmons gives the Giants a proven starter at linebacker, someone who is a bit versatile.