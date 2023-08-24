US Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

The 2023 U.S. Open will begin on Monday, August 28. The women’s singles finals will take place on Saturday, September 9. Before the action can begin, we need a tournament bracket. The women’s singles draw will be revealed on Thursday, August 24 at noon ET. This will be the fourth and final tennis major of the year.

There is no way to watch or live stream the draw; results will be posted to the tournament website.

Iga Świątek won the 2022 women’s U.S. Open singles championship. She largely dominated the field, playing only two matches that went into three sets. Świątek defeated No. 5 Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win her first U.S. Open title. At the time, it was her third overall major victory.

The WTA Tour consists of four Grand Slams throughout the year. The Australian Open is held in January, the French Open occurs at the end of May, Wimbledon comes shortly after at the beginning of July and then the U.S. Open at the end of August into early September.

Aryna Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open in three sets over Elene Rybakina. Sabalenka dropped the first set but then picked up big consecutive set wins to win her first Grand Slam. Świątek won this year’s French Open. She dominated the first set, lost the second and battled back to win the third. Marketa Vondrousova took down Jabeur in this year’s Wimbledon. It was only her second-ever appearance in a round in the quarterfinals or later in a Grand Slam and was her first major championship.

Świątek has the best odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open women’s singles championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is followed by Sabalenka (+500), Rybakina (+700), Cori Gauff (+1000) and Jessica Pegula (+1100).