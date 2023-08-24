 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

US Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the men’s draw at the 2023 US Open tournament.

By Teddy Ricketson
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose with their trophies after the final of the Western &amp; Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 20, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open is underway. This will be the fourth and final tennis major of the year. The draw for singles matches will be on Thursday, August 24 at 12 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open is set to run from Monday, August 28 to the men’s final on Sunday, September 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

There is no way to watch or livestream the draw, and results will be posted to the tournament website.

The 2022 men’s singles U.S. Open champion was No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. He defeated No. 5 Casper Ruud by three sets to one. Alcaraz won the first set but then dropped the second. He then won the third in a tiebreaker and used a 6-3 fourth set to win his first U.S. Open title and first career major.

The ATP Tour consists of four Grand Slams throughout the year. The Australian Open is held in January, the French Open occurs at the end of May, Wimbledon comes shortly after at the beginning of July and then the U.S. Open at the end of August into early September.

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open in three sets over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic also took this year’s French Open title in three sets over Casper Ruud. His quest to attempt to win all the Grand Slams in a single year fell short as Djokovic lost in the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz in a five-set marathon.

Djokovic has the best odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +130 and is followed by Alcaraz (+160), Daniil Medvedev (+800), Jannik Sinner (+1200) and Holger Rune (+3000).

More From DraftKings Network