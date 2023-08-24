US Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

Qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open is underway. This will be the fourth and final tennis major of the year. The draw for singles matches will be on Thursday, August 24 at 12 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open is set to run from Monday, August 28 to the men’s final on Sunday, September 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

There is no way to watch or livestream the draw, and results will be posted to the tournament website.

The 2022 men’s singles U.S. Open champion was No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. He defeated No. 5 Casper Ruud by three sets to one. Alcaraz won the first set but then dropped the second. He then won the third in a tiebreaker and used a 6-3 fourth set to win his first U.S. Open title and first career major.

The ATP Tour consists of four Grand Slams throughout the year. The Australian Open is held in January, the French Open occurs at the end of May, Wimbledon comes shortly after at the beginning of July and then the U.S. Open at the end of August into early September.

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open in three sets over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic also took this year’s French Open title in three sets over Casper Ruud. His quest to attempt to win all the Grand Slams in a single year fell short as Djokovic lost in the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz in a five-set marathon.

Djokovic has the best odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +130 and is followed by Alcaraz (+160), Daniil Medvedev (+800), Jannik Sinner (+1200) and Holger Rune (+3000).