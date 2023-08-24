Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Twins on Thursday, August 24

The Texas Rangers (72-54) and the Minnesota Twins (65-62) will begin a four-game weekend series on Thursday, August 24. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA) will start for Texas, while Minnesota will counter with red-hot righty Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.51).

The Twins are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Rangers-Twins picks: Thursday, August 24th

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (forearm), 1B Brad Miller (hamstring), 3B Josh Jung (thumb)

Twins

Day-to-Day: RP Oliver Ortega (back)

Out: SP Joe Ryan (groin), 1B Alex Kirilloff (shoulder), 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), CF Willi Castro (oblique), CF/DH Byron Buxton (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Heaney vs. Pablo Lopez

The southpaw Heaney will make his 25th start of the season. It looked like he had experienced a career resurgence at the start of 2023, but he has struggled in the dog days of summer. Heaney pitched just 3.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits his last time out. He struck out three and walked one.

Lopez will take the mound for the 26th time this season. He looks increasingly like a fantastic trade for Minnesota as he is back to dominating hitters after a midsummer swoon. Lopez has allowed one combined earned run over his last 25 innings. His last time out, he pitched six shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lopez allowed six hits and struck out seven while walking two.

Over/Under pick

It feels like the Rangers’ spark is gone. They have scored three runs or fewer in four straight games and five of their last six. The Twins scored seven runs in their last game but have been inconsistent at best at the plate. I’m taking the under with Lopez on the mound to start this one.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Texas is in a major slump despite being a powerhouse team for most of the season. The Rangers have lost six games in a row. Minnesota hasn’t fared much better as they head into this game after dropping consecutive games. They have gone 3-2 over their last five. But Lopez has been dealing recently, and if he can get run support early, the Twins should take the series opener.

Pick: Twins