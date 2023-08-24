Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Pirates on Thursday, August 24

The Chicago Cubs look to solidify their NL Wild Card position as they kick off a four-game set against the Pirates in Pittsburgh starting Thursday. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from PNC Park. Chicago will send ace Justin Steele (14-3, 2.80 ERA) to the mound, while the Bucs counter with righty Andre Jackson (0-0, 6.62).

The Cubs enter as -162 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pittsburgh at +136. The run total is set at 9.

Cubs-Pirates picks: Thursday, August 24th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (ribs), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm)

Pirates

Out: OF/C Henry Davis (hand), RP Angel Perdomo (flexor tendon), RP Carmen Mlodzinski (elbow), SS Oneil Cruz (leg)

Starting pitchers

Justin Steele vs. Andre Jackson

Steele has been a bit shaky of late — he’s allowed eight or more hits in four of his last eight starts — but he’s managed to keep runs off the board well enough, with a 3.32 ERA despite a bloated 1.40 WHIP. The lefty relies on just two pitches, a four-seamer and a slider, and he hasn’t been nearly as sharp with his command in the second half as he was in the opening months of the season. He did look better last time out, striking out seven while allowing two runs on six hits over six innings in a win against the Kansas City Royals.

This will be Jackson’s third start since the Pirates acquired him from the Dodgers and inserted him into their rotation, and he’s yet to pitch more than 4.1 innings as he stretches his arm out. He’s got some intriguing stuff, especially a changeup that he throws nearly 40% of the time, but his command can come and go — as evidenced by five walks over his last eight innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and three walks in 4.1 frames last weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs have been a top-10 offense since acquiring Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline, while the Pirates surprisingly enough rank in the top half of the league in team OPS in August. Pittsburgh has scored at least five runs in 10 of their last 16 games, and with Jackson and this Bucs bullpen looking very shaky on the mound, I think we should be in for a healthy run total tonight.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Steele feels like a bit of a ticking time bomb these days, but I would still need more juice to back the Pirates in this spot given Jackson’s struggles and how well Chicago has been swinging the bat of late.

Pick: Cubs -162