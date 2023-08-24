Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, August 24

Just nine games on the docket means the starting pitching situation for fantasy baseball on Thursday is far sketchier than usual, with just a single no-questions-asked ace (Pablo Lopez) and then ... a whole lot of question marks. There are some matchups that could help your squad, to be sure, but also a ton of potential pitfalls. Luckily for you, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down and keep your ratios safe, with full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, August 24

Pitchers to stream

Brandon Williamson, Cincinnati Reds — It’s tough to see the Reds hanging in the NL Wild Card race as they have without Williamson, who’s settled into his first MLB season and has posted a 3.38 ERA with 47 Ks in 48 innings in nine starts since July 1. The lefty has been on a particular strikeout tear this month, with 28 punchouts in 22.1 frames, and he has a solid matchup on Thursday against an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that’s been middling against southpaws of late (18th in team OPS against left-handed pitching in August). His velocity is up, his changeup has emerged as a go-to offering and he has two or fewer runs allowed in five of his last seven starts.

Ryan Pepiot, Los Angeles Dodgers — With all the injuries that have beset L.A.’s rotation, Pepiot will get another start against the punchless Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. The righty looked good in his season debut last week, spinning five innings of one-run ball against the Marlins with five strikeouts, and Cleveland ranks a whopping 29th — second-to-last — in the league in team OPS so far this month. If Pepiot’s got command of his slider and change, this could work, and the Dodgers offense means a great chance at a win.

Jesse Scholtens, Chicago White Sox — Don’t let last week’s disaster at Coors Field fool you: Scholtens didn’t actually pitch that badly despite the five walks (and five runs) on his stat line, and he’d racked up quality starts in each of his last three outings prior to that. The A’s are a disaster right now, and Scholtens’ stuff is more than good enough to take advantage and potentially snag a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, August 24.