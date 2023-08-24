Showdown DFS picks for Colts vs. Eagles in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their final game of the 2023 NFL preseason. Thursday night’s kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at some strategies for DFS showdown contests at DraftKings.

Colts vs. Eagles: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Gardner Minshew, QB, Colts — $11,400

The Colts are expected to split time between Minshew and Sam Ehlinger again, so honestly either one of them would be a decent captain’s pick. Minshew had a slightly better performance, throwing 13-for-15 for 107 yards and a touchdown on the day. Anthony Richardson is set to start the game, but don’t expect him to stay in for too long as the rest of the time will be divided between the two backups.

Tanner McKee, QB, Eagles — $11,400

McKee and Marcus Mariota shared time last week against the Browns, and McKee was clearly the better option throughout the game. He completed 10-of-18 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, while Mariota completed just 9-of-17 for 86 yards and an interception.

Value Plays

Jason Huntley, RB, Colts — $7,600

Huntley was utilized quite a bit in the win over the Bears last week, logging eight carries but only totaling 19 yards. He tied QB Sam Ehlinger for the most carries of the game, although Ehlinger also rushed for a touchdown. Don’t be surprised to see Huntley get another shot especially if the Colts will be sitting a lot of their starters.

Trey Sermon, RB, Eagles — $7,600

Sermon didn’t have the most carries against the Browns, but he certainly was the most productive in the backfield as he rushed five times for 54 yards and a touchdown. With 10.8 yards per carry, expect Sermon to see some more action against the Colts.