Full schedule for Week 3 of NFL Preseason

Here’s a look at the complete Week 3 schedule in the 2023 NFL Preseason.

By DKNetworkStaff
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It’s the third and final week of the NFL preseason with games starting on Thursday, August 24, and running through Sunday night.

The Thursday night contests will be available on NFL Network and Amazon Prime. The action continues with a primetime CBS game on Friday, followed by a full day of football on NFL Network on Saturday.

The week wraps up with a preseason finale between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, airing on FOX on Sunday evening.

Here’s your complete guide to Week 3’s NFL Preseason schedule.

Week 3 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 24

Steelers @ Falcons, 7:30 p.m. — NFL Network
Colts @ Eagles, 8 p.m. — Prime Video

Friday, August 25

Lions @ Panthers, 8 p.m. — CBS
Patriots @ Titans, 8:15 p.m. — NFL Network
Chargers @ 49ers, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Saturday, August 26

Bills @ Bears, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Seahawks @ Packers, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Browns @ Chiefs, 1 p.m. — NFL Network
Cardinals @ Vikings, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Jets @ Giants, 6 p.m. — NFL Network
Bengals @ Commanders, 6:05 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Ravens @ Buccaneers, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Dolphins @ Jaguars, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Raiders @ Cowboys, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Rams @ Broncos, 9 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, August 27

Texans @ Saints, 8 p.m. — Fox

