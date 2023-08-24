Full schedule for Week 3 of NFL Preseason

It’s the third and final week of the NFL preseason with games starting on Thursday, August 24, and running through Sunday night.

The Thursday night contests will be available on NFL Network and Amazon Prime. The action continues with a primetime CBS game on Friday, followed by a full day of football on NFL Network on Saturday.

The week wraps up with a preseason finale between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, airing on FOX on Sunday evening.

Here’s your complete guide to Week 3’s NFL Preseason schedule.

Week 3 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 24

Steelers @ Falcons, 7:30 p.m. — NFL Network

Colts @ Eagles, 8 p.m. — Prime Video

Friday, August 25

Lions @ Panthers, 8 p.m. — CBS

Patriots @ Titans, 8:15 p.m. — NFL Network

Chargers @ 49ers, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Saturday, August 26

Bills @ Bears, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Seahawks @ Packers, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Browns @ Chiefs, 1 p.m. — NFL Network

Cardinals @ Vikings, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Jets @ Giants, 6 p.m. — NFL Network

Bengals @ Commanders, 6:05 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Ravens @ Buccaneers, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Dolphins @ Jaguars, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Raiders @ Cowboys, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Rams @ Broncos, 9 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, August 27

Texans @ Saints, 8 p.m. — Fox