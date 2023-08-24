Full schedule for Week 3 of NFL Preseason

It’s the third and final week of the NFL preseason with games starting on Thursday, August 24, and running through Sunday night.
The Thursday night contests will be available on NFL Network and Amazon Prime. The action continues with a primetime CBS game on Friday, followed by a full day of football on NFL Network on Saturday.
The week wraps up with a preseason finale between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, airing on FOX on Sunday evening.
Here’s your complete guide to Week 3’s NFL Preseason schedule.
Week 3 preseason schedule
Thursday, August 24
Steelers @ Falcons, 7:30 p.m. — NFL Network
Colts @ Eagles, 8 p.m. — Prime Video
Friday, August 25
Lions @ Panthers, 8 p.m. — CBS
Patriots @ Titans, 8:15 p.m. — NFL Network
Chargers @ 49ers, 10 p.m. — NFL Network
Saturday, August 26
Bills @ Bears, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Seahawks @ Packers, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Browns @ Chiefs, 1 p.m. — NFL Network
Cardinals @ Vikings, 1 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Jets @ Giants, 6 p.m. — NFL Network
Bengals @ Commanders, 6:05 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Ravens @ Buccaneers, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Dolphins @ Jaguars, 7 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Raiders @ Cowboys, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+
Rams @ Broncos, 9 p.m. — NFL Network
Sunday, August 27
Texans @ Saints, 8 p.m. — Fox