NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 3

The third and final week of the 2023 NFL Preseason is upon us, and we can expect a few stars to take limited snaps while most will be sidelined to preserve their health for the regular season.
Below, we’ll outline the Week 3 odds, covering point spreads, moneylines, and totals, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 3 preseason odds
Steelers vs. Falcons
Spread: Steelers -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Steelers -162, Falcons +136
Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)
Colts vs. Eagles
Spread: Colts -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Colts -180, Eagles +150
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Lions vs. Panthers
Spread: Panthers -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Panthers -162, Lions +136
Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Patriots vs. Titans
Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Patriots -142, Titans +120
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Chargers vs. 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6 (-110)
Moneyline: 49ers -258, Chargers +210
Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)
Browns vs. Chiefs
Spread: Browns -3 (-110)
Moneyline: Browns -162, Chiefs +136
Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)
Seahawks vs. Packers
Spread: Packers -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Packers -125, Seahawks +105
Total: 41 (Over -110, Under -110)
Bills vs. Bears
Spread: Bills -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Bills -115, Bears -105
Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)
Cardinals vs. Vikings
Spread: Vikings -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Vikings -125, Cardinals +105
Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Jets vs. Giants
Spread: Jets -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Jets -218, Giants +180
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Bengals vs. Commanders
Spread: Commanders -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Commanders -205, Bengals +170
Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)
Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -6 (-110)
Moneyline: Jaguars -258, Dolphins +210
Total: 39 (Over -110, Under -110)
Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Ravens -130, Buccaneers +110
Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Raiders vs. Cowboys
Spread: Raiders -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Raiders -205, Cowboys +170
Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Rams vs. Broncos
Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Broncos -230, Rams +190
Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Texans vs. Saints
Spread: Saints -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Saints -180, Texans +150
Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)