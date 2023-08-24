NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 3

The third and final week of the 2023 NFL Preseason is upon us, and we can expect a few stars to take limited snaps while most will be sidelined to preserve their health for the regular season.

Below, we’ll outline the Week 3 odds, covering point spreads, moneylines, and totals, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 3 preseason odds

Steelers vs. Falcons

Spread: Steelers -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Steelers -162, Falcons +136

Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)

Colts vs. Eagles

Spread: Colts -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Colts -180, Eagles +150

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Lions vs. Panthers

Spread: Panthers -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Panthers -162, Lions +136

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Patriots vs. Titans

Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots -142, Titans +120

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chargers vs. 49ers

Spread: 49ers -6 (-110)

Moneyline: 49ers -258, Chargers +210

Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)

Browns vs. Chiefs

Spread: Browns -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Browns -162, Chiefs +136

Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)

Seahawks vs. Packers

Spread: Packers -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Packers -125, Seahawks +105

Total: 41 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bills vs. Bears

Spread: Bills -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Bills -115, Bears -105

Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)

Cardinals vs. Vikings

Spread: Vikings -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Vikings -125, Cardinals +105

Total: 35.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jets vs. Giants

Spread: Jets -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Jets -218, Giants +180

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Bengals vs. Commanders

Spread: Commanders -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Commanders -205, Bengals +170

Total: 37 (Over -110, Under -110)

Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Jaguars -258, Dolphins +210

Total: 39 (Over -110, Under -110)

Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens -130, Buccaneers +110

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Raiders vs. Cowboys

Spread: Raiders -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raiders -205, Cowboys +170

Total: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Rams vs. Broncos

Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Broncos -230, Rams +190

Total: 36.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Texans vs. Saints

Spread: Saints -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints -180, Texans +150

Total: 38 (Over -110, Under -110)