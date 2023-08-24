Showdown DFS picks for Steelers vs. Falcons in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in their final game of the preseason before the regular season gets underway. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at some DFS picks for a showdown contest at DraftKings.

Steelers vs. Falcons: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Falcons — $11,400

Heinicke put in a ton of work in their game against the Bengals last week, completing 13-of-21 for 162 yards on the day. Unfortunately he couldn’t find the end zone, but we can expect Heinicke to see plenty of action against the Steelers as Desmond Ridder is expected to sit at least the majority of the game. He could split time with Logan Woodside, but Heinicke should be your best bet at QB for Atlanta.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Steelers — $11,400

Trubisky put in a great performance against the Bills last week as he led the Steelers to a 27-15 victory. Kenny Pickett saw some time on the field and scored a touchdown, but Trubisky carried much of the workload, throwing 10-for-13 for 78 yards and a touchdown on the day. With Pickett expected to sit against the Falcons, expect Trubisky to put in another solid performance in the preseason finale.

Value Plays

Godwin Igwebuike, RB, Falcons — $7,600

Igwebuike had the most carries in last week’s game against the Bengals, running the ball 14 times for 61 yards. He didn’t find a touchdown although Carlos Washington grabbed the only score from a rush attempt. Still, Igwebuike was utilized the heaviest in the backfield and should be good to pick up again against the Steelers.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers — $7,600

Warren only had one carry last week against the Bills, but it was for 62 yards and a touchdown as he brought in a good amount of fantasy points. With most of the starters sitting for this game, expect Warren to see a little more action and carry some workload in the backfield.