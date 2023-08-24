Where does the US Open tennis tournament take place this year?

Anticipation for the US Open is building as we approach the fourth and final Grand Slam event of 2023. The main draw is set to kick off on August 28, finishing with the women’s singles final on September 9 followed by the men’s final on Sept. 10.

The US Open tennis tournament will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

The courts include Arthur Ashe Stadium — main court that holds more than 23,000 people, Louis Armstrong Stadium — holds 14,000+, Grandstand Stadium — holds 8,000+, as well as the Field Courts on the campus. All of these courts are hard surface courts.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has hosted the US Open since 1978, and there are currently no plans to change the location in the future.

Fresh off his victory at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz enters the US Open as the favorite, with +125 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If you recall, Alcaraz won this event last year after beating Casper Ruud in the finals. Hot on his heels is Novak Djokovic, who is listed at +160 odds, followed closely by Daniil Medvedev, who rounds out the top three with +600 odds.

In the women’s singles category, Iga Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, is leading the pack as the favorite with odds of +225. She is followed by Aryna Sabalenka, who has been given odds of +500, and Elena Rybakina with odds of +625. Meanwhile, Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova is considered a longshot for the US Open title, with odds set at +2500.