NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

We go over the opening odds for this Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Okuma Chevrolet, Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Autotrader Ford, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 20, 2023 in Watkins Glen, New York. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to the Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. This will be the season’s second race down in Daytona, with this one being the last before the Cup Series Playoffs begin. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be one of the rare Saturday races on the schedule, with the green flag set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26.

The Daytona International Speedway will host the event. The race will be 160 laps around the 2.5-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages will be 50 laps each, with the third bumped up to 60 laps. Recently, this race has dealt with a lot of rain but it typically lasts about three hours.

The 2022 race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to rain. When the race was finally able to run, Austin Dillon took the checkered flag in 2:52:44. The year before, Ryan Blaney won in 2:54:03 after the race needed five extra laps of overtime to determine a winner. The 2022 iteration was the first race since 2012 to finish in regulation with 160 laps raced.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Opening Odds

Driver Odds to win
Chase Elliott +1100
Ryan Blaney +1200
Kyle Busch +1200
Joey Logano +1200
William Byron +1400
Denny Hamlin +1400
Brad Keselowski +1400
Chris Buescher +1800
Ross Chastain +2000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000
Kyle Larson +2000
Daniel Suarez +2000
Bubba Wallace +2000
Martin Truex Jr. +2200
Austin Dillon +2200
Austin Cindric +2200
Aric Almirola +2200
Christopher Bell +2500
Alex Bowman +2500
Tyler Reddick +2800
Ty Gibbs +2800
Michael McDowell +2800
Ryan Preece +3500
Kevin Harvick +3500
Erik Jones +3500
Chase Briscoe +3500
A.J. Allmendinger +4500
Corey Lajoie +5000
Todd Gilliland +6000
Justin Haley +6000
Josh Berry +6500
Harrison Burton +6500
Austin Hill +7000
Riley Herbst +10000
Chandler Smith +10000
Ty Dillon +30000
Brennan Poole +30000
JJ Yeley +50000
BJ McLeod +100000

