NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to the Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. This will be the season’s second race down in Daytona, with this one being the last before the Cup Series Playoffs begin. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be one of the rare Saturday races on the schedule, with the green flag set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26.

The Daytona International Speedway will host the event. The race will be 160 laps around the 2.5-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages will be 50 laps each, with the third bumped up to 60 laps. Recently, this race has dealt with a lot of rain but it typically lasts about three hours.

The 2022 race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to rain. When the race was finally able to run, Austin Dillon took the checkered flag in 2:52:44. The year before, Ryan Blaney won in 2:54:03 after the race needed five extra laps of overtime to determine a winner. The 2022 iteration was the first race since 2012 to finish in regulation with 160 laps raced.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Saturday’s 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400.