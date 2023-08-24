NASCAR schedule for 2023 Daytona fall races to close out the regular season

NASCAR heads to Daytona Beach this weekend for the Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday and the Xfinity Series’ Wawa 250 on Friday. The Truck Series will be in Milwaukee, competing at the Milwaukee Mile in the Clean Harbors 175 on Sunday.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. from Daytona Beach. The race will air on NBC and be available to stream on Peacock. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1100.

The Wawa 250 will take place on Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Daytona Beach. The race will air on USA Network and be available to stream on Peacock. The Clean Harbors 175 will round out the weekend from Milwaukee. The race will air on FS1 on Sunday, August 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Austin Hill is the favorite to win with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full weekend schedule. All times below are ET.

Friday, August 25

3:00 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Live

5:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

7:30 p.m. — Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, August 26

2:00 pm. — Practice, Truck Series (Milwaukee) — No TV

7:00 p.m. — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Cup Series — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, August 27

11:30 a.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series (Milwaukee) — FS2

4:00 p.m. — Clean Harbors 175, Truck Series (Milwaukee) — FS1