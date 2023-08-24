The tennis world sets its sights on the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, where the fourth and final Grand Slam event of 2023 — the US Open — will unfold. The main draw will start on August 28 and then crescendo to the women’s final on September 9.

Before we dive into the expectations for the 2023 tournament, let’s take a look at treminisce last year’s competition.

Who won the women’s singles title at US Open last year?

In the 2022 US Open women’s final, Iga Swiątek emerged victorious over Ons Jabeur in two sets. This triumph marked Swiątek’s third Grand Slam win. Adding to her impressive resume, Swiątek secured another Grand Slam title in 2023 when she won the French Open.

On the other hand, despite her undeniable talent, Jabeur has yet to clinch a Grand Slam title. She has reached the finals on three separate occasions, with her most recent attempt ending in defeat to Markéta Vondroušová at Wimbledon just last month.

Turning our eyes back to the upcoming 2023 US Open, Iga Swiątek leads the pack as the favorite, with +225 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Following her are Aryna Sabalenka at +500 odds and Elena Rybakina at +600. Ons Jabeur, despite her previous final losses, is still firmly in contention; she’s tied for the fourth-best odds at +1600. Meanwhile, recent Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova is considered a longshot for the US Open title, with odds set at +2500.