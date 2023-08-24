The 2023 US Open is set to take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY. The main draw is slated to begin on August 28, continuing through Labor Day weekend, and will conclude with the men’s final on September 10.

Before diving into the prospects of the 2023 tournament, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on the dramatic events of last year’s competition.

Who won the men’s singles title at US Open last year?

In the 2022 US Open men’s final, Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Casper Ruud, securing his first-ever Grand Slam title.

Notably, Alcaraz’s success did not end there, as he went on to capture his second Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon in 2023. So, not only is Alcaraz the defending champion of the US Open, he also won the most recent Grand Slam event.

In contrast, Ruud has reached the finals three times in his career — most recently in the 2023 French Open, but a Grand Slam title remains elusive for him.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Alcaraz has +160 odds to repeat as champ, positioning him well to defend his title. He is just behind Novak Djokovic, who has +130 odds heading into the draw. Daniil Medvedev follows at +800. Ruud, despite his past near-misses, is still in the conversation, checking in with odds of +4000.