When is the 2023 US Open tennis tournament?

As the summer heat reaches its peak, tennis enthusiasts around the world eagerly turn their attention to the iconic hard courts of Flushing Meadows, New York. This is where the world’s top tennis professionals converge to compete in one of the sport’s most prestigious events: the US Open.

The US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year, is renowned for its electric atmosphere and high-stakes competition. As we draw closer to this significant event on the 2023 tennis calendar, we’ll break down the key dates for the US Open as well as when and how to watch it.

The main draw will begin on Monday, August 28. Prior to that, there will be qualification matches that will start on Aug. 22. The tournament will conclude on September 10 with the men’s singles final. The women’s singles final will be played on Sept. 9.

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his win at Wimbledon, is favored to win the US Open at +125 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Novak Djokovic is right behind him at +160 with Daniil Medvedev rounding out the top three at +600.

For the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is favored with +225 odds with Aryna Sabalenka (+500) and Elena Rybakina (+625) right behind. Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova checks in as a +2500 longshot.

When is the 2023 US Open?

Start date: Monday, August 28

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Flushing Meadows, Queens, NY

TV info: ESPN