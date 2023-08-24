 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 US Open: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for US Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the women’s bracket winner.

By David Fucillo
Iga Swiatek of Poland during practice ahead of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open has arrived and the bracket will be settled on Thursday at noon ET. The tournament officially gets underway on Monday when the women and men begin first-round play at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

The tournament will feature a loaded field, but all eyes will be on the continued rise of Iga Świątek. Two months ago, the world No. 1 claimed her fourth Grand Slam title when she won the French Open with a three-sets victory over Karolína Muchová. In doing so, Świątek became the youngest woman since Serena William to win 4 Grand Slams. She had just turned 22, while Serena accomplished the feat just before her 22nd birthday.

Świątek is the defending champ at the US Open and returns as the odds-on favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is +225 to win and is followed by Aryna Sabalenka (+500), Elena Rybakina (+700), Coco Gauff (+800), and Jessica Pegula (+1100).

Gauff and Pegula are the top American women in this year’s tournament. Both women reached the quarterfinals at last year’s US Open before losing. Each woman claimed victory in hard court tune-up tournaments, and both each claimed a win over Świątek in that span. Gauff beat Świątek in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open en route to the tournament title. Gauff also won the Citi Open in Washington, DC. Pegula beat Świątek in the semifinals of the Canadian Open en route to the tournament title.

2023 US Open women’s singles odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +225
Aryna Sabalenka +500
Elena Rybakina +700
Cori Gauff +1000
Jessica Pegula +1100
Ons Jabeur +1600
Caroline Garcia +2200
Marketa Vondrousova +2500
Karolina Muchova +2500
Petra Kvitova +2500
Liudmila Samsonova +3500
Donna Vekic +3500
Veronika Kudermetova +3500
Elina Svitolina +3500
Jelena Ostapenko +3500
Danielle Collins +3500
Belinda Bencic +3500
Mirra Andreeva +3500
Barbora Krejcikova +3500
Maria Sakkari +3500
Madison Keys +4000
Qinwen Zheng +4000
Jennifer Brady +4000
Linda Noskova +5000
Shuai Zhang +5000
Anastasia Potapova +5000
Bianca Andreescu +5000
Beatriz Haddad Maia +5000
Daria Kasatkina +5000
Karolina Pliskova +5000
Paula Badosa +6500
Victoria Azarenka +6500
Ekaterina Alexandrova +6500
Leylah Fernandez +6500
Caroline Wozniacki +8000
Magda Linette +10000
Sofia Kenin +10000
Anhelina Kalinina +10000
Shelby Rogers +10000
Elise Mertens +10000
Martina Trevisan +10000
Alycia Parks +10000
Claire Liu +10000
Marie Bouzkova +13000
Alison Riske-Amritraj +25000

