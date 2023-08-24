2023 US Open: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The 2023 US Open has arrived and the bracket will be settled on Thursday at noon ET. The tournament officially gets underway on Monday when the women and men begin first-round play at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

The tournament will feature a loaded field, but all eyes will be on the continued rise of Iga Świątek. Two months ago, the world No. 1 claimed her fourth Grand Slam title when she won the French Open with a three-sets victory over Karolína Muchová. In doing so, Świątek became the youngest woman since Serena William to win 4 Grand Slams. She had just turned 22, while Serena accomplished the feat just before her 22nd birthday.

Świątek is the defending champ at the US Open and returns as the odds-on favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is +225 to win and is followed by Aryna Sabalenka (+500), Elena Rybakina (+700), Coco Gauff (+800), and Jessica Pegula (+1100).

Gauff and Pegula are the top American women in this year’s tournament. Both women reached the quarterfinals at last year’s US Open before losing. Each woman claimed victory in hard court tune-up tournaments, and both each claimed a win over Świątek in that span. Gauff beat Świątek in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open en route to the tournament title. Gauff also won the Citi Open in Washington, DC. Pegula beat Świątek in the semifinals of the Canadian Open en route to the tournament title.