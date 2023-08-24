2023 US Open: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The 2023 US Open gets underway on Monday, August 28, and four days prior on Thursday we’ll get the full bracket draw at noon ET. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed, Novak Djokovic will follow as the No. 2 seed, and Daniil Medvedev will follow as the No. 3 seed.

There’s plenty of talented players in the men’s singles field, but when the finals arrive on September 10, the tennis world will be hoping to see Alcaraz and Djokovic continuing their budding rivalry. Last Sunday, Djokovic edged Alcaraz in the longest three-set men’s match since at least 1990. A month ago. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final. Djokovic has won the US Open three times while Alcaraz is the defending champ with his first tourney win at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic is a slight betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the draw on Thursday. He’s installed at +130 while Alcaraz is +160. 2021 champ Daniil Medvedev is the next closest with +800 odds.

The top American men in this year’s tournament are Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Fritz is +5000 to win and Tiafoe is +6500.