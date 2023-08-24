 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 US Open: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for US Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the men’s bracket winner.

By David Fucillo
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain stands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after the final round at the Western &amp; Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 20, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 US Open gets underway on Monday, August 28, and four days prior on Thursday we’ll get the full bracket draw at noon ET. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed, Novak Djokovic will follow as the No. 2 seed, and Daniil Medvedev will follow as the No. 3 seed.

There’s plenty of talented players in the men’s singles field, but when the finals arrive on September 10, the tennis world will be hoping to see Alcaraz and Djokovic continuing their budding rivalry. Last Sunday, Djokovic edged Alcaraz in the longest three-set men’s match since at least 1990. A month ago. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final. Djokovic has won the US Open three times while Alcaraz is the defending champ with his first tourney win at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic is a slight betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the draw on Thursday. He’s installed at +130 while Alcaraz is +160. 2021 champ Daniil Medvedev is the next closest with +800 odds.

The top American men in this year’s tournament are Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Fritz is +5000 to win and Tiafoe is +6500.

2023 US Open men’s singles odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Novak Djokovic +130
Carlos Alcaraz +160
Daniil Medvedev +800
Jannik Sinner +1200
Holger Rune +3000
Alexander Zverev +3000
Stefanos Tsitsipas +3500
Casper Ruud +4000
Taylor Fritz +5000
Alex De Minaur +6500
Andrey Rublev +6500
Hubert Hurkacz +6500
Felix Auger Aliassime +6500
Frances Tiafoe +6500
Ben Shelton +8000
Sebastian Korda +8000
Matteo Berrettini +8000
Andy Murray +8000
Jack Draper +8000
Grigor Dimitrov +10000
Cameron Norrie +10000
Borna Coric +10000
Karen Khachanov +10000
Tommy Paul +13000
Christopher Eubanks +13000
Tallon Griekspoor +13000
Dominic Thiem +13000
Jiri Lehecka +13000
Stan Wawrinka +13000
Brandon Nakashima +15000
Jeffrey John Wolf +15000
Adrian Mannarino +15000
Daniel Evans +15000
Arthur Fils +15000
Milos Raonic +15000
Aleksandar Vukic +15000
Thanasi Kokkinakis +15000
Lorenzo Musetti +15000
Aslan Karatsev +15000
Alexander Bublik +18000
Nicolas Jarry +18000
Francisco Cerundolo +18000
Sebastian Baez +18000
Maxime Cressy +20000
Mackenzie McDonald +20000
Lorenzo Sonego +20000
Marcos Giron +20000
Hugo Dellien +20000
Diego Schwartzman +20000
Ugo Humbert +20000
Marton Fucsovics +20000
Jordan Thompson +20000
Tomas Martin Etcheverry +20000
Alex Michelsen +20000
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +20000
Gael Monfils +20000
Marc Andrea Huesler +25000
Dusan Lajovic +25000
Juan Pablo Varillas +25000
Laslo Djere +25000
Miomir Kecmanovic +25000
Max Purcell +25000
Emil Ruusuvuori +25000
Yibing Wu +25000
Botic Van De Zandschulp +25000
Alexandre Muller +25000
Kei Nishikori +25000
Alexei Popyrin +25000
Bernabe Zapata Miralles +25000
Yosuke Watanuki +25000
Zhizhen Zhang +30000
Daniel Elahi Galan +30000
Richard Gasquet +30000
Pedro Cachin +30000
Nuno Borges +30000
Steve Johnson +30000
Roman Safiullin +30000
Albert Ramos-Vinolas +30000
Roberto Carballes Baena +30000
Yannick Hanfmann +30000
Facundo Diaz Acosta +30000
Luca Van Assche +30000
Soonwoo Kwon +30000
Jason Kubler +30000
Sebastian Ofner +30000
Ilya Ivashka +30000
Yoshihito Nishioka +30000
John Isner +30000
Daniel Altmaier +30000
Corentin Moutet +30000
Dominik Koepfer +40000
Alex Molcan +40000
Attila Balazs +40000
Radu Albot +40000
Juan Manuel Cerundolo +40000
Arthur Rinderknech +40000
Fabian Marozsan +40000
Alexander Shevchenko +40000
Benjamin Bonzi +50000
Marco Cecchinato +50000
Pavel Kotov +50000
Jiri Vesely +50000
Lloyd Harris +50000
Gregoire Barrere +50000
Matteo Arnaldi +50000
Guido Pella +50000
Ethan Quinn +50000
Rinky Hijikata +50000
Michael Mmoh +50000
Learner Tien +50000
Constant Lestienne +50000
Quentin Halys +50000

