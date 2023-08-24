2023 US Open: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The 2023 US Open gets underway on Monday, August 28, and four days prior on Thursday we’ll get the full bracket draw at noon ET. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed, Novak Djokovic will follow as the No. 2 seed, and Daniil Medvedev will follow as the No. 3 seed.
There’s plenty of talented players in the men’s singles field, but when the finals arrive on September 10, the tennis world will be hoping to see Alcaraz and Djokovic continuing their budding rivalry. Last Sunday, Djokovic edged Alcaraz in the longest three-set men’s match since at least 1990. A month ago. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final. Djokovic has won the US Open three times while Alcaraz is the defending champ with his first tourney win at Flushing Meadows.
Djokovic is a slight betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the draw on Thursday. He’s installed at +130 while Alcaraz is +160. 2021 champ Daniil Medvedev is the next closest with +800 odds.
The top American men in this year’s tournament are Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Fritz is +5000 to win and Tiafoe is +6500.
2023 US Open men’s singles odds
|Player
|Odds
|Novak Djokovic
|+130
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+160
|Daniil Medvedev
|+800
|Jannik Sinner
|+1200
|Holger Rune
|+3000
|Alexander Zverev
|+3000
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+3500
|Casper Ruud
|+4000
|Taylor Fritz
|+5000
|Alex De Minaur
|+6500
|Andrey Rublev
|+6500
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+6500
|Felix Auger Aliassime
|+6500
|Frances Tiafoe
|+6500
|Ben Shelton
|+8000
|Sebastian Korda
|+8000
|Matteo Berrettini
|+8000
|Andy Murray
|+8000
|Jack Draper
|+8000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+10000
|Cameron Norrie
|+10000
|Borna Coric
|+10000
|Karen Khachanov
|+10000
|Tommy Paul
|+13000
|Christopher Eubanks
|+13000
|Tallon Griekspoor
|+13000
|Dominic Thiem
|+13000
|Jiri Lehecka
|+13000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+13000
|Brandon Nakashima
|+15000
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|+15000
|Adrian Mannarino
|+15000
|Daniel Evans
|+15000
|Arthur Fils
|+15000
|Milos Raonic
|+15000
|Aleksandar Vukic
|+15000
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|+15000
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+15000
|Aslan Karatsev
|+15000
|Alexander Bublik
|+18000
|Nicolas Jarry
|+18000
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+18000
|Sebastian Baez
|+18000
|Maxime Cressy
|+20000
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+20000
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+20000
|Marcos Giron
|+20000
|Hugo Dellien
|+20000
|Diego Schwartzman
|+20000
|Ugo Humbert
|+20000
|Marton Fucsovics
|+20000
|Jordan Thompson
|+20000
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+20000
|Alex Michelsen
|+20000
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+20000
|Gael Monfils
|+20000
|Marc Andrea Huesler
|+25000
|Dusan Lajovic
|+25000
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|+25000
|Laslo Djere
|+25000
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+25000
|Max Purcell
|+25000
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|+25000
|Yibing Wu
|+25000
|Botic Van De Zandschulp
|+25000
|Alexandre Muller
|+25000
|Kei Nishikori
|+25000
|Alexei Popyrin
|+25000
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|+25000
|Yosuke Watanuki
|+25000
|Zhizhen Zhang
|+30000
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|+30000
|Richard Gasquet
|+30000
|Pedro Cachin
|+30000
|Nuno Borges
|+30000
|Steve Johnson
|+30000
|Roman Safiullin
|+30000
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|+30000
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|+30000
|Yannick Hanfmann
|+30000
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|+30000
|Luca Van Assche
|+30000
|Soonwoo Kwon
|+30000
|Jason Kubler
|+30000
|Sebastian Ofner
|+30000
|Ilya Ivashka
|+30000
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|+30000
|John Isner
|+30000
|Daniel Altmaier
|+30000
|Corentin Moutet
|+30000
|Dominik Koepfer
|+40000
|Alex Molcan
|+40000
|Attila Balazs
|+40000
|Radu Albot
|+40000
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|+40000
|Arthur Rinderknech
|+40000
|Fabian Marozsan
|+40000
|Alexander Shevchenko
|+40000
|Benjamin Bonzi
|+50000
|Marco Cecchinato
|+50000
|Pavel Kotov
|+50000
|Jiri Vesely
|+50000
|Lloyd Harris
|+50000
|Gregoire Barrere
|+50000
|Matteo Arnaldi
|+50000
|Guido Pella
|+50000
|Ethan Quinn
|+50000
|Rinky Hijikata
|+50000
|Michael Mmoh
|+50000
|Learner Tien
|+50000
|Constant Lestienne
|+50000
|Quentin Halys
|+50000