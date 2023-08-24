Is Nick Kyrgios playing at US Open in 2023?

The 2023 US Open gets underway on Monday, August 28, and 2022 quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios will not be able to participate. Kyrgios officially pulled out of the tournament on August 10, but it was not a surprising development.

Kyrgios has dealt with wrist, knee, and foot issues this year and they have cost him all four Grand Slam tournaments. He missed the Australian Open due to a knee injury, the French Open due to a foot injury, and Wimbledon and now the US Open due to a wrist injury. A year ago he had career best finishes at Wimbledon (finalist) and the US Open (quarterfinalist).

This year’s US Open will be led by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. It’s a talented field, but the tennis world is hoping for an Alcaraz-Djokovic final. Alcaraz is the top seed in the tournament while Djokovic is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Djokovic is +130 to win while Alcaraz is +160. 2021 champ Daniil Medvedev follows with +800 odds.