Is Rafael Nadal playing at US Open in 2023?

The 2023 US Open gets underway Monday, August 28 at Flushing Meadows in New York, and four-time champion Rafael Nadal will not be competing in the tournament.

Nadal suffered a left hip injury during a second-round loss at the Australian Open this past January. He sat out the French Open and Wimbledon, having surgery on his left psoas tendon and the labrum of his left hip. He announced on Twitter that the normal recovery process is five months. Having had the surgery in early June, that could have him back on the court by the end of the calendar year and liikely ready to compete in next year’s Australian Open.

This year’s US Open draw is scheduled for Thursday, August 24. The defending champ is Carlos Alcaraz and he will be the top seed after also winning Wimbledon last month. Three-time champ Novak Djokovic makes his return to the tournament a year removed from withdrawing due to the United States COVID-19 regulations.

Djokovic is the favorite to win with +130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carlos Alcaraz follows at +160 and then it drops to 2021 champ Daniil Medvedev at +800.