The 2023 US Open will take place with the main draw starting on August 28. The women’s final is scheduled for September 9 while the deciding match for the men’s singles will take place on September 10.

Ahead of the opening match, tennis fans are wondering if the world No. 1 player, Iga Świątek, is playing at the US Open this year.

Is Iga Świątek playing at US Open in 2023?

Yes, Świątek plans to participate in the 2023 US Open. In her last Grand Slam appearance, the world No. 1 was upset by Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. However, Świątek is the reigning US Open champion, having claimed the title last year with a victory over Ons Jabeur in the final.

With +225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Świątek is favored to defend her crown. Aryna Sabalenka follows closely with +500 odds, and Elena Rybakina is next at +650. Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff round out the top five, with odds of +1000 and +1400, respectively.