How to watch FIBA World Cup 2023 on TV and via livestream

After wrapping up their five-game Basketball Showcase exhibition series against Spain, Team USA will now prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup which is set to take place from late August through September. The United States, under new head coach Steve Kerr, will face New Zealand in their opening matchup of the tournament on August 26.

Contrary to years past, fans shouldn’t expect some of the bigger names stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry to take part in this year’s tournament. While there remains a likelihood that these faces of the NBA will suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics, it will instead be the young rising stars that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are just a few of the young rising stars that comprise this year’s roster under Kerr and first-year president Grant Hill. Team USA will look to rebound with a much stronger performance after the 2019 roster finished in a disappointing seventh place at the 2019 games.

How to watch the FIBA World Cup 2023

The Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass enables access to all games from the 2023 FIBA World Cup, both live and on-demand. All 92 games are available via Courtside FIBA World Cup Pass. Additionally, for fans watching in the U.S., games can be viewed on ESPN and across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Six matchups will air exclusively on ESPN2, with three of those games featuring Team USA. The remaining 86 games will be carried through ESPN+.