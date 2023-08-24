Updated F1 driver, team standings ahead of Dutch Grand Prix after Belgian GP

Max Verstappen has maintained his stronghold on the driver standings after claiming his eighth straight victory by topping the podium at the Belgian GP last time out. As we head into the Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen has 314 points followed by teammate Sergio Perez at 189 then Fernando Alonso at 149.

Red Bull Racing has been the sensation of the season’s first half. Verstappen secured victories in 10 out of the 12 races so far, showcasing his undeniable prowess on the track. Notably, his teammate at Red Bull, Perez, triumphed in the other two. The team’s performance has been exceptional, while celebrating a victory at every race this year.

Contrastingly, Ferrari, once anticipated to be Red Bull’s main challenger, has seen a subdued performance in 2023. Charles Leclerc managed to reach the podium three times, placing him fifth in the driver standings. His teammate, Carlos Sainz, however, has yet to grace the podium, standing seventh after 12 races.

On the McLaren front, there’s been a notable upward trajectory. Lando Norris holds the eighth position in the driver standings, while McLaren has ascended to the fifth spot in the constructors’ championship.

Norris clinched a commendable second place at the British GP, with teammate Oscar Piastri following closely in fourth. Their momentum continued at the Hungarian GP with both drivers finishing in the top five. However, the Belgian GP posed challenges, with Norris finishing seventh and Piastri facing issues, ultimately ranking 20th.

Verstappen is so far in front of the driver standings that DraftKings Sportsbook only has odds posted on who will claim second place. That race sees Perez as the leader with -400 odds followed closely by Lewis Hamilton (+250) while Fernando Alonso (+4000), Norris (+13000), and Charles Leclerc (+25000) are longshots.

The same is true for the Constructors Championship. Red Bull is so far out in front that DraftKings lists a “Constructors Championship Without Red Bull Racing” prop that shows Mercedes with -400 odds followed by Ferrari (+400) and McLaren (+1400).

2023 F1 Driver standings

F1 Driver standings ahead of 2023 Dutch Grand Prix POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 314 2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 189 3 Fernando Alonso ESP ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 149 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 148 5 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 99 6 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 99 7 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 92 8 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 69 9 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 47 10 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 35 11 Oscar Piastri AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 34 12 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPINE RENAULT 22 13 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 11 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER HAAS FERRARI 9 15 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 5 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 4 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 3 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 2 19 Logan Sargeant USA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 20 Nyck De Vries NED ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 0 21 Daniel Ricciardo AUS ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 0

2023 F1 Constructor standings leaderboard