F1 schedule: Dutch Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One will head to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix. Over the race weekend, there will be three practice sessions, one qualifying session, and the main race on Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule.

Things get started on Friday, August 25 with two practice sessions, the first of which starts at 6:30 a.m. ET followed by another at 10 a.m. ET. On Saturday, the third and final practice sessions starts at 5:30 a.m. ET followed by Qualifying at 9 a.m. ET. Then, the Dutch Grand Prix, the main event of the weekend, will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

All events will broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has won eight races in a row this season, so it’s no surprise to see him with the best odds (-400) to win the Dutch Grand Prix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Behind him, Sergio Perez (+1000), Lewis Hamilton (+1200), Lando Norris (+1800), and Charles Leclerc (+2000) round out the top five on the odds board.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Dutch Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, August 25

6:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, August 26

5:30 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, August 27

9:00 a.m. ET — Dutch Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN