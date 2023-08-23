Fantasy fallout for WR Corey Davis’ retirement

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28. Davis was penciled in as a starting wide receiver for newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but that will not be the case now. Davis’ retirement does leave the Jets thin at wide receiver, with sophomore star Garrett Wilson as the No. 1, then former Packer Allen Lazard at No. 2. After those two, snaps are up for grabs.

Before this move, the Jets were already in line to run the ball quite a bit with recent signee Dalvin Cook and sophomore Breece Hall. And now with Davis gone, there’s little doubt they’ll want to establish the ground game while letting their top defense go to work. Both Hall and Cook should have fantasy value while healthy, but what about the receivers?

Wilson is going to get WR1 targets and maybe more will head his way now, but we already knew he was the top dog. After him, target shares are up in the air. this move likely is best for Lazard, who theoretically moves from WR3 to WR2. And with this offense, we can’t really rely on a third wide receiver getting enough work for fantasy.

Lazard may not see high-end usage, but he should get consistent looks, especially from Rodgers, who he had a strong connection with in Green Bay. Move him up in your rankings.