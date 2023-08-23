How to watch AEW Dynamite ‘Fyter Fest’ August 23 episode via live stream

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Gas South Arena in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, GA.

Tonight will be the fifth annual ‘Fyter Fest’ episode of Dynamite and will be the go-home show to Sunday’s All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England. With over 80,000 tickets distributed, All In is being billed as the biggest show in company history and we’ll see them wrap up the build on tonight’s show. Also keep in mind that the All Out pay-per-view is set to take place next weekend in Chicago, so we’ll probably see matches get added to that card as well.

How to watch AEW Dynamite ‘Fyter Fest’

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite ‘Fyter Fest’

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole are double-booked for All In on Sunday, facing Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the Zero Hour pre-show before facing each other for the world title in the main event. Last week, the two talked about what it means for them to wrestle for the world title in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium before being jumped by Aussie Open. After fending them off, Cole briefly teased kicking MJF, but decided not to as the champ raised his title. Tonight, Renee Paquette will interview both men separately before their big day in London on Sunday. Also tonight, Aussie Open will face the Hardys.

The Elite will have themselves a busy day at All In with their members wrestling two separate matches. The Young Bucks will challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship and as of now, that match will still happen despite Cash Wheeler’s recent arrest in Orlando. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi will face Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold along with Konosuke Takeshita in a trios match. The latter match came about after BCG and Takeshita attacked Omega during his interview with Jim Ross last week. Tonight, we’ll see Omega and the Bucks face Robinson and the Gunns in trios action.

There is plenty of other action to dive into for this evening’s go-home show to All In. Jon Moxley will face Rey Fenix ahead of their big 12-man Stadium Stampede match on Sunday. Skye Blue will face Ruby Soho in a rematch from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament earlier in the summer. And ahead of the tag team coffin match in London, Darby Allin will team with Nick Wayne to face Swerve Strickland and AR Fox.