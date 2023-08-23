New Offers are LIVE on the DraftKings Shop!

Football season is ramping up, which means it’s the perfect time for some sales on the DraftKings Shop! From headwear, to accessories, to brand collabs, we’ve got all the merch you could ever want!

There are a number of limited-time offers available on the site now, let’s break them down.

Snag The Swag: 20% Off Reignmakers!

Don’t miss out on the fantastic two-day sale on August 24th and 25th, where you can save 20% on your favorite Reignmakers T-Shirt designs. Whether you’re a fantasy league veteran or just starting out, Reignmakers has the perfect collection to make you the talk of the draft room.

Labor Day Sale: Aug 30th to Sept 4th

Get ready for the Labor Day Sale! Starting August 30th and running through September 4th, find the perfect wear to represent DraftKings, from classic logos to the latest fantasy team icons.

NEW COLLECTION: Get Ready, Fantasy Football Fans!

Our collection of Fantasy Football T-Shirts is finally here! We have created exclusive and unique designs that true fans will love. You won’t want to miss our unbeatable promotions, so check out our line today.

Visit our website today and turn your fantasy into reality with our Fantasy Football T-Shirts! Your game-day wardrobe will never be the same again!

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers! Stock up on the latest gear and let everyone know that you’re playing to win this year. Head to our website now to explore the complete collection and take advantage of these jaw-dropping deals.