Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Astros on Wednesday, August 23

The Boston Red Sox (66-60) and the Houston Astros (72-55) will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Boston will start Chris Sale (5-3, 4.50 ERA), while Houston counters with Jose Urquidy (2-3, 5.21).

The Astros are the -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the narrow -108 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Astros picks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: Jarren Duran (toe)

Astros

Day-to-day: DH Yordan Alvarez (finger), 1B Jose Abreu (back)

Out: RP Phil Maton (elbow), SS Grae Kessinger (health and safety protocols)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Jose Urquidy

Sale will make his 14th start of the season. He has allowed two earned runs in each of his two starts since returning from the injury that sidelined him from June 1 to August 11. Most recently, Sale pitched 4.1 innings against the Washington Nationals. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits. Sale struck out and walked three, and took his third loss of the season.

Urquidy will make his 10th appearance and ninth start of 2023. He typically has been starting games this season but closed the door out of the ‘pen in his last outing. Urquidy’s last start came against the Los Angeles Angels, as he pitched five innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits. He struck out seven but took his third loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The first two games of this series have finished with 13 and 10 runs scored, respectively. Boston has struggled at the plate but has still scored at least three runs in six consecutive games. Houston has scored at least six runs in three straight games.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Houston has won two straight but did get swept by the Seattle Mariners in their last series. Urquidy has been shaky on the mound, but so has Sale since returning from injury. If the latter can regain his composure and get some early run support, Boston may be able to sneak a win on Wednesday.

Pick: Red Sox