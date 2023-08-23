Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Braves on Wednesday, August 23

After splitting the first two this week, the New York Mets (59-68) and the Atlanta Braves (81-44) will wrap their three-game divisional series on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. New York will start Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.03 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton (12-10, 3.54).

The Braves are the -198 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the +164 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10. Once this series wraps, New York will be off on Thursday and return home to welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town for a three-game set beginning Friday. Atlanta will hit the road for a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants starting Friday.

Mets-Braves picks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Injury report

Mets

Out: 3B Mark Vientos (wrist), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf), RF Starling Marte (groin)

Braves

Out: SP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), 2B Ozzie Albies (hamstring), CF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Starting pitchers

Jose Quintana vs. Charlie Morton

Quintana struggled with injuries to begin the season and will make just his seventh appearance of the 2023 campaign. He pitched against the Braves only 11 days ago, throwing six innings and allowing just one earned run on four hits. He struck out four and walked three but ended with the loss as the Mets lost the game 6-0.

Does anyone have more decisions on the mound than Morton? He has made 24 appearances and has factored into 22 decisions. Morton last faced the Mets on Friday, August 11. He threw five shutout innings and allowed just three hits. Morton picked up the win despite walking seven batters.

Over/Under pick

This will be the seventh game these teams have played against each other in the last two weeks. The run totals have ended with seven, 24, six, 13, 14 and five runs scored. Despite recent solid starts against these opponents, this game should follow the recent trends of ample runs scored, helping the over to hit.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

New York is playing better baseball, but it is likely too little too late for a playoff push. The teams have split this series thus far, but Atlanta has the far better lineup. The Braves also have the better pitcher on the mound if he isn’t struggling with his control. Still, Atlanta should pick up the win on Wednesday.

Pick: Braves