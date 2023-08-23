Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Guardians on Wednesday, August 23

The Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will start Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.48 ERA), while Cleveland counters with Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.24 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +185 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Guardians picks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Michael Grove (lat), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), DH J.D. Martinez (groin), CF Johnny Deluca (hamstring), SP Tony Gonsolin (elbow)

Guardians

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder), C Cam Gallagher (concussion), C David Fry (hamstring), 1B Josh Naylor (oblique), SP Shane Bieber (elbow), Triston McKenzie (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Xzavion Curry

Kershaw will take the mound for the 19th time this season. The veteran pitcher looks like he has plenty left in the tank and has only allowed six total earned runs over his last seven starts. Kershaw pitched five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last appearance. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out and walking two.

Curry has typically come out of the ‘pen in his MLB career but will be making his seventh start of the season after Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie went down with injury and Aaron Civale was traded to the Rays earlier this month. Curry last pitched six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out six and walking two.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers lost the first game of this series 8-3. They have scored exactly three runs in four consecutive games. Before that, they had scored at least four in six straight. The Guardians scored four or fewer runs in six of their last seven games. Despite the pitching matchup, I expect the Dodgers’ bats to wake up and the over to hit.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Curry has looked solid in limited work as a starter. The run support has been inconsistent, though, and Kershaw has been straight dealing this year. Los Angeles has the better chance to show up at the plate despite that not happening on Tuesday. Dodgers should take game two.

Pick: Dodgers