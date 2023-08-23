Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Brewers on Wednesday, August 23

The Minnesota Twins (65-61) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) in the final game of a two-game series on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. It’ll be a star-studded matchup on the mound, as Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.13) will go for the Twins against Brewers ace Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.43).

Milwaukee enters as -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota coming in at +114. The total is set at 7.5.

Twins-Brewers picks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Injury report

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (arm, finger), DH Jesse Winker (back), SP Julio Teheran (hip), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), 1B/DH Darin Ruf (knee)

Twins

Starting pitchers

Kenta Maeda vs. Corbin Burnes

Maeda let up three earned runs in four innings in his latest start against the Tigers. However, he faced the Tigers at home before that and allowed just one run in six innings. Between recovery from Tommy John surgery and a separate arm issue, the righty had a tough start to the season, but he’s recorded an ERA below 3.00 in June, July, and so far in August.

Burnes looked excellent in his most recent outing, keeping the Dodgers scoreless over seven innings and recording nine strikeouts. He struggled a bit against the White Sox before that, conceding eight hits and five runs in 5.1 innings. Earlier this season, Burnes conceded three earned runs in six innings against Minnesota, recording eight strikeouts. His strikeout numbers have stayed healthy all season.

Over/Under pick

Two top pitchers visit the mound in this matchup, so I’m going for the under here. Minnesota ranks 19th in runs per game, and Milwaukee comes in at 21st. While both teams have been playing well as of late, I think we’re in for a pitcher’s duel in today’s game.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Brewers won the first game, 7-3, and can take this second game at home as well. This should be a fun matchup between two great pitchers and two teams at the top of their respective divisions. Milwaukee has been batting very well lately, racking up 28 runs in their last four games. With Burnes on the mound coming off a great outing, I’ll take the Brewers.

Pick: Brewers -135