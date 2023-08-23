Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. White Sox on Wednesday, August 23

The scorching-hot Seattle Mariners (71-55) look to run their winning streak to nine in a row as they take on the Chicago White Sox (49-77) in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field. George Kirby (10-8, 3.23 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Michael Kopech (5-11, 5.12) will pitch for the White Sox.

Seattle enters as heavy -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +180. The total is set at 9.5.

Mariners-White Sox picks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Injury report

Mariners

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot), C Tom Murphy (thumb), SP Emerson Hancock (shoulder)

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (oblique), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Michael Kopech

Kirby is having an excellent season and an even better August. His latest game was not his best performance, however, as he let up eight hits and four earned runs in six innings against the Royals. Before that, he fired a shutout against the Orioles, and in 22 innings pitched this month, he has allowed just five earned runs and has recorded 14 strikeouts.

Kopech struggled mightily in his latest outing, allowing nine earned runs in four innings. He walked four batters and struck out just one in the start. Earlier this season, he went 4.1 innings against the Mariners, conceding six hits and just one earned run.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games were 16 and 9, largely due to the Mariners’ potent offense. They should be able to keep up this pace as they take on Kopech, and the White Sox may contribute a couple of their own for the third game in a row.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mariners have won each of the first two games of the series, and should be able to complete the sweep today. Kopech is coming off one of the worst starts of his season, and Kirby has looked solid this month. The Mariners are hot right now, having won their last eight games in a row.

Pick: Mariners -218