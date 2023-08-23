Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Tigers on Wednesday, August 23

The Chicago Cubs (65-60) take on the Detroit Tigers (58-68) in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET from Comerica Park. Righty Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.56 ERA) will look to get back on track for the Cubs against promising young Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal (3-2, 3.76).

Detroit enters as -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +105. The total is set at 8.5.

Cubs-Tigers picks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (right rib cartilage fracture), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy), RP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation)

Tigers

Out: RP Mason Englert (hip)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Tarik Skubal

Taillon had an excellent July, finishing with an ERA of 2.67 for the month, but has struggled to get back there in August. In his latest start, Taillon let up four runs, two earned, in a home start against the Royals. He lasted six innings and recorded just three strikeouts. Before that, he conceded eight earned runs in three innings against the Blue Jays.

Skubal looked great in his latest start. He pitched six innings against the Guardians, allowing three hits and one earned run while recording seven strikeouts. He also held the Rays to one run in 5.1 innings earlier this month. However, he slipped up against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, allowing four earned runs in 5.1 innings and striking out just three batters.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 15 and 14. With Taillon on the mound, we should see another over hit in this afternoon’s game. Both lineups have been hitting big in this series, and that should continue today.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs won the first game of the series, 8-7, and the Tigers took the second, 8-6. I’m going with the home team here. Skubal has looked solid this month, while Taillon has struggled on the mound. The Tigers’ offense hasn’t had many issues with this Cubs rotation, and while we can expect another close, high-scoring game, Detroit can take this one.

Pick: Tigers -125