Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, August 23

Rise and shine, daily fantasy players. With a matinee-heavy Wednesday schedule around MLB, there are just seven games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS — with action getting underway at 12:35 p.m. ET. Without a ton of options to choose from and without a ton of time to do it, we’re here to help you set your lineups with confidence with three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, August 23rd

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

Julio Rodriguez ($5,600)

Cal Raleigh ($4,600)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,100)

Ty France ($3,800)

With such a small slate of games to choose from and not a ton of quality matchups, the Mariners’ red-hot offense really stands out. Seattle leads the league in team wRC+ this month — yes, even better than the Braves — and they should tee off once again facing struggling White Sox righty Michael Kopech. Kopech has the single worst barrel rate of any qualified starter in the Majors, and he just gave up nine runs on six hits (including three homers) and four walks last time out against the Rockies. You can throw a dart blindfolded and hit a Mariners batter who’s on fire right now — Raleigh is slugging .538 with four homers over his last 10, while Hernandez carries a 1.115 OPS over that same span — but Rodriguez is on another level right now, with 18 hits in his last five games.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

Bryce Harper ($5,700)

Trea Turner ($5,300)

Bryson Stott ($4,200)

Brandon Marsh ($3,100)

Speaking of struggling righties: Alex Cobb is in the midst of a miserable month of August for San Francisco, with a 7.59 ERA, six homers allowed and just 13 strikeouts over 21.1 innings of work. Harper (1.200) has been scorching recently, while Turner is batting .372 against righties over his last 15 contests, making them both worth their hefty price tags. To help defray that salary, both Stott (.889 OPS over his last 10) and Marsh (1.091, with an .882 mark against righties this year) offer nice upside with the platoon advantage at very reasonable prices.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Joc Pederson ($4,300)

Thairo Estrada ($4,300)

Michael Conforto ($3,800)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,700)

Look, we warned you this slate was light on viable options. The Giants have been scuffling a bit at the plate of late, but they have several hitters who seem to be snapping out of it of late, and they could be catching Phillies righty Michael Lorenzen at just the right time. Lorenzen is coming off arguably his worst start of the year, following up that dream no-hitter with seven runs (six earned) allowed over just 3.1 innings last time out against the Nationals. Pederson has four hits and a homer over the first two games of this series and a .906 OPS in his last 10, while Estrada went 3-for-5 on Tuesday and is hitting a scorching .405 with five multi-hit games over his last nine. Wade has hit righties well his whole career and has homered in two of the Giants’ last three games.