DraftKings Reignmakers Football: Booster Recipes Arriving Before Start of Regular Season

Four Craft & Burn recipes are hitting Reignmakers Football ahead of the regular season! With each recipe, players will obtain a 2023 Booster Pack.

Let’s take a look at the break downs

August 25 Recipes

Two Booster Recipes will drop on August 25 at 5 p.m. ET. Both will be available until September 1 at 5 p.m. ET while supplies last.

Here’s what you need to know about the August 25 Booster recipes:

September 4 Recipes

Two Booster Recipes will drop on September 4 at 5 p.m. ET. Both will be available until September 11 at 5 p.m. ET while supplies last.

Here’s what you need to know about the September 4 Booster recipes:

