Who are some notable NBA players in 2023 FIBA World Cup?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will run from August 25 to September 10 and for the first time in the tournament’s history, the competition will be hosted by multiple countries. Indonesia will play host for the first time ever, while co-hosts Japan and the Philippines first hosted the tournament in 1978 and 2006, respectively. Spain enter as the reigning World Cup champions, having defeated Argentina in the 2019 final.

Despite the lack of the traditional star power on the Team USA roster, as well as the recent announcement that Giannis Antetokounmpo would not be playing, there are still more than a few names to keep an eye on throughout the tournament. Four-time All-Star Luka Doncic will of course represent Slovenia, while Team USA will be led by rising star and first-time All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Here are a few recognizable names to look out for in the FIBA World Cup:

Group A

Dominican Republic: Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Philippines: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Group B

China: Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Serbia: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat)

Group C:

Greece: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

United States: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (New York Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Group D

Lithuania: Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Montenegro: Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls)

Group E

Australia: Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Joe Ingles (Orlando Magic), Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks), Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers)

Finland: Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Germany: Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Japan: Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns)

Group F

Slovenia: Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Group G

Brazil: Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Spain: Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Usman Garuba (Atlanta Hawks)

Group H

Canada: Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Olynyk (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)

France: Frank Ntilikina (Free agent, most recently Dallas Mavericks), Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers), Evan Fournier (New York Knicks), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Latvia: Davis Bertans (Oklahoma City Thunder)