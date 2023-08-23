Have you finished watching ‘Swamp Kings?’ These are some notable Florida Gators players from the Urban Meyer era

Netflix’s highly popular sports documentary series Untold has returned with Vol. 3, and the final chapter of the new season, Swamp Kings, puts the spotlight on the Florida Gators football team under the leadership of head coach Urban Meyer. As the Gators reached unprecedented success and found themselves consistently in contention for national championships, the program had no shortage of elite talents and notorious personalities.

Here are a few notable Gators that played for Meyer during his tenure at Florida.

Tim Tebow (2006 - 2009)

After the Gators ended the 2007 season with a 9-3 record, Tebow was awarded college football’s Heisman Trophy, giving Meyer the first Heisman winner of his coaching career. Tebow proved to be a force on the ground as he led the Gators in rushing during the 2007 season, and he was a fulcrum in leading Florida to back-to-back national championships during his career in Gainesville.

Cam Newton (2007 -2008)

Newton put together a Heisman-winning campaign at Auburn, but before transferring to the Tigers, he spent two seasons under Meyer as Tebow’s backup. He departed Gainsville following an arrest for possession of a stolen laptop, of which the charges were dropped, as well as reported academic improprieties. Newton was a five-star dual-threat quarterback when he committed to the Gators.

Percy Harvin (2006 - 2008)

Harvin split his production between rushing and receiving in his three seasons in Gainsville while also logging snaps as a kick returner. Harvin was a dynamic piece of the Gators team that won back-to-back national championships. Harvin would carry that versatile skillset to the NFL, where he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award with the Minnesota Vikings.

Carlos Dunlap (2007 - 2009)

Dunlap took home the Defensive MVP honors in the Gators’ 2009 BCS National Championship game win over Oklahoma, illustrating how impactful of a presence he was on that side of the ball during Florida’s success. Dunlap would go on to be drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft, recording 9.5 sacks during his rookie campaign.

Joe Haden (2007 - 2009)

Haden was a starter on defense since entering the Urban Meyer era in Gainseville and quickly established himself as a focal point in the secondary. In the Gator’s 2009 BCS National Championship game win, he recorded ten tackles and two pass breakups. Haden would be drafted seventh overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft and has since been named to the Pro Bowl on three separate occasions.