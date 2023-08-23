 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Have you finished watching ‘Swamp Kings?’ These are some notable Florida Gators players from the Urban Meyer era

The Swamp was home to Percy Harvin, Tim Tebow, Joe Haden, and more during the 2005-2010 two National Championship years.

By Pete Hernandez
University of Florida vs University of Oklahoma, 2009 FedEx BCS National Championship Game Set Number: X81611 TK1 R1 F43

Netflix’s highly popular sports documentary series Untold has returned with Vol. 3, and the final chapter of the new season, Swamp Kings, puts the spotlight on the Florida Gators football team under the leadership of head coach Urban Meyer. As the Gators reached unprecedented success and found themselves consistently in contention for national championships, the program had no shortage of elite talents and notorious personalities.

Here are a few notable Gators that played for Meyer during his tenure at Florida.

Tim Tebow (2006 - 2009)

University of Tennessee vs University of Florida Set Number: X81076 TK1 R10 F41

After the Gators ended the 2007 season with a 9-3 record, Tebow was awarded college football’s Heisman Trophy, giving Meyer the first Heisman winner of his coaching career. Tebow proved to be a force on the ground as he led the Gators in rushing during the 2007 season, and he was a fulcrum in leading Florida to back-to-back national championships during his career in Gainesville.

Cam Newton (2007 -2008)

Florida Gators v Mississippi Rebels Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Newton put together a Heisman-winning campaign at Auburn, but before transferring to the Tigers, he spent two seasons under Meyer as Tebow’s backup. He departed Gainsville following an arrest for possession of a stolen laptop, of which the charges were dropped, as well as reported academic improprieties. Newton was a five-star dual-threat quarterback when he committed to the Gators.

Percy Harvin (2006 - 2008)

Florida Percy Harvin... SetNumber: X76820 TK1 R8

Harvin split his production between rushing and receiving in his three seasons in Gainsville while also logging snaps as a kick returner. Harvin was a dynamic piece of the Gators team that won back-to-back national championships. Harvin would carry that versatile skillset to the NFL, where he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award with the Minnesota Vikings.

Carlos Dunlap (2007 - 2009)

SEC Football Championship - Florida v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dunlap took home the Defensive MVP honors in the Gators’ 2009 BCS National Championship game win over Oklahoma, illustrating how impactful of a presence he was on that side of the ball during Florida’s success. Dunlap would go on to be drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft, recording 9.5 sacks during his rookie campaign.

Joe Haden (2007 - 2009)

Kentucky vs. Florida Photo by Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Haden was a starter on defense since entering the Urban Meyer era in Gainseville and quickly established himself as a focal point in the secondary. In the Gator’s 2009 BCS National Championship game win, he recorded ten tackles and two pass breakups. Haden would be drafted seventh overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft and has since been named to the Pro Bowl on three separate occasions.

