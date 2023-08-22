People can’t get enough of Fyre Festival, apparently

I believe the old saying goes, “Fool me once; shame on you. Fool me twice; shame on me.” One would have thought that the humiliation Fyre Festival endured during its inaugural 2017 iteration – which left festival goers stranded to stay in disaster tents and given alleged cheese sandwiches after paying thousands of dollars would be enough to scare people off. However, it seems people love a comeback story and are potentially being defrauded again.

Billy McFarland, original Fyre Festival organizer who pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to prison in 2018, has seen the light and has announced Fyre Festival 2 will be happening. That’s not all – Andy King also stated he would join McFarland in planning the event. If you don’t remember King, he gave the oral sex story during the Fyre Festival Netflix documentary.

One hundred presale tickets went on sale Monday for $499 and have sold out already. The actual date for the festival is “the end of 2024,” and it will be back in the Caribbean. The specific dates and exact locations have not been determined or revealed as of yet. I’m amazed that there are partners given what we know from the Netflix and Hulu docs lining up to sign up for this “festival.” A new Fyre documentary is on the way, and a Fyre Festival Broadway play is in the works.

No word if Ja Rule is involved with this; I must caution. So, if that’s a deal breaker, I don’t know what to tell you—also, there is no word if Blink 182 will ever sign up again (or any big musical acts, for that matter). All we can do is sit and watch to see what unfolds. I promise you it won’t be boring in the slightest.