Angels activate Mike Trout off injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Reds

It may be too little, too late for their fading playoff hopes, but the Los Angeles Angels are finally getting some good news on the injury front: Superstar outfielder Mike Trout has been activated off the IL and is set to make his return from a wrist injury on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Outfielder Jordyn Adams has been sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

•Reinstated OF Mike Trout from injured list



•Following Saturday night's game, OF Jordyn Adams was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake

The center fielder will be batting second and playing the field, without having embarked on any sort of Minor League stint:

#Angels lineup with Mike Trout back and hitting second

Trout has been sidelined since July 3, when he injured his wrist while swinging during a game against the San Diego Padres. Further testing revealed a fracture in the former MVP’s hamate bone, requiring surgery and 4-8 weeks of rehab to heal. Trout will be making his return pretty much smack in the middle of that timetable, and it’s not a moment too soon for an Angels team on life support despite going all-in at this month’s trade deadline.

Los Angeles sat at 45-42 when Trout went down, in third place in the AL West, six games back of the Astros and squarely in the Wild Card hunt. Trout returns to a team that sits at 61-64, losers of six of 10 and a distant nine games back of the streaking Mariners for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. This is despite keeping Shohei Ohtani as he approaches free agency, and despite doubling down on that decision by acquiring Lucas Giolito, Randal Grichuk, CJ Cron, Mike Mike Moustakas and more earlier this month.

Nothing has gone right for the Angels since they lost their superstar, largely thanks to injury — Cron, Anthony Rendon, Zach Neto, Gio Urshela and Taylor Ward are just some of the notable names on the IL, and Logan O’Hoppe just came back from several months out this week. Trout won’t be able to solve all of that himself, and he was in the midst of an uncharacteristically shaky year before his injury, but his .862 OPS and sturdy defense in center will be a huge boon down the stretch.