GoJo discusses Commanders ruining Ravens’ preseason win streak

Do you remember when college football conferences made sense? When the name was based on regionality or the number of schools in the conference? Those days are long gone.

The Big Ten is scheduled to soon have 18 members, with the Big 12 increasing to 16 schools for college football. The conference nearly wiped out is the Pac-12, which is down to a projected four schools.

Mike Golic Jr. is joined by both Jason Fitz and Chip Kelly to talk about conference realignment while focusing on the fall of the Pac-12. GoJo and Fitz discuss the viral clip of new Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris forcing a handshake on a talking-with-his-hands Joe Buck and the Commanders ending the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason win streak.

GoJo and Kelly discuss the current state of the Pac-12 but turn toward a season preview for UCLA. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson lighting up the preseason for the Cleveland Browns, Kelly discusses the Bruins’ search for a new quarterback ahead of their season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 2.

