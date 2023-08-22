How to watch WWE NXT Heatwave via live stream for August 22 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight will be the second annual Heatwave episode of NXT as six matches will take place on tonight’s show. The NXT title will be on the line this evening and we’ll also get the Judgement Day in tag team action.

How to watch WWE NXT Heatwave

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT Heatwave

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will try to put another successful title defense under his belt when facing Wes Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. Lee has shown a more intense side since losing the North American Championship last month and he has gone directly for the top title in the brand. He earned the opportunity by defeating Dijak in a No. 1 contender’s match and in a contract signing segment last week, he emphasized how he’s continually proven those who said he can’t do things wrong. We’ll see who walks out of tonight’s show with the belt.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of the Judgement Day will face Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee in a mixed tag team match tonight. Ripley and Mysterio have been regular fixtures on NXT for the past two months and the former spent a few weeks offering advice to Valkyria and even faced her in a match. When Mysterio was set to defend the NA title against Lee a few weeks ago, Valkyria challenged “Mami” to let Dom handle things on his own and not interfere in the bout. Ripley ignored Valkyria’s challenge, prompting this mixed tag between these two parties to be made official. We’ll see who walks out of the PC with the ‘W’ tonight.

Trick Williams will have the biggest match of his career tonight when going one-on-one with Ilja Dragunov. At last month’s Great American Bash pay-per-view, Williams got involved in the NXT title match and that has drawn the ire of Dragunov. Notably, Williams separated himself from his friend Carmelo Hayes, emphasizing that he wants to prove that he’s not a sidekick and can do things on his own. We’ll find out if Williams can stand on his own two feet when facing an intense and angry foe like Dragunov.

Three other matches are also scheduled for Heatwave tonight. Nathan Frazer will face Noam Dar in a British Rounds match to determine an undisputed Heritage Cup champion. Ava Reign of the Schism will go one-on-one with Ivy Nile and Von Wagner will face Baron Corbin.