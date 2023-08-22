Fantasy football fallout of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s wrist injury

The Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba injured his wrist in Week 2 of the preseason and will need to have surgery. His timetable for a return could have him back for Week 1, but it looks like he will be questionable for that week even if all goes to plan.

The Seahawks have a strong offensive core, giving them 5-6 draftable fantasy players. If one of those players goes down, it will push another player into more touches. In this case, the two starting wide receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should get a bump, but it will depend on Smith-Njigba’s recovery.

When drafting your fantasy football teams in the next couple weeks, this should serve as a reminder that Metcalf and Lockett could see a little extra work to start the season. This injury should also slow the rookie down enough to start the season that he isn’t a priority in shallow leagues. But, if you have bench room, he is talented enough to come on strong as the season progresses.