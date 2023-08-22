Todd Bowles confirms Baker Mayfield will be Bucs’ starting QB to start 2023 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield will begin the season as the starting quarterback with Kyle Trask as the backup. This isn’t too much of a surprise. Mayfield saw action in the first preseason game and led a TD drive before exiting. Trask has played plenty in the first two preseasons games, which was a precursor to this move. It isn’t to say we won’t see Trask get into games at some point this season.

For fantasy football, Trask is still viewed as the dynasty or keeper option. He could sit behind Mayfield this season and get a crack at starting in 2024. Mayfield is on a one-year deal that could bridge the gap a bit for Trask. The Bucs could also look to bring in another QB in the 2024 Draft for competition or as a future starter.

In season-long formats for 2023, Mayfield isn’t an option outside of deep, deep Superflex formats. We’re talking 16 teams and every starting QB is going to be on a roster. Mayfield is just 28 years old and looked OK for the Los Angeles Rams late last season. He also has a stable of weapons with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Mayfield is worth monitoring as a QB2 in season-long formats. If he plays well enough the first few weeks, he could become an OK streamer QB for bye weeks.

The Bucs open the 2023 regular season on the road vs. the Minnesota Vikings and also face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Mayfield should be tested quite a bit early in the season. He could end up being an interesting cheap option on DraftKings for DFS. Some of those early game scripts play into the Bucs passing the ball often.