Kobe 8 Protro Halo: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike is celebrating the late Kobe Bryant’s birthday by re-launching the Kobe line with the Kobe 8 Protro Halo on August 23 for a retail price of $180.

The new Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” drops on Kobe’s birthday, August 23 pic.twitter.com/J3alCyJaia — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 16, 2023

Earlier this summer, Nike CEO John Donahoe announced the Swoosh would be re-launching the Kobe brand and the Kobe 8 Protro is the first element of that effort. There are also rumors that Kentucky will become the first Kobe-sponsored college basketball team.

Since getting back into the Kobe business after a brief falling out, Nike has only released a pair of Kobes in honor of his late daughter Gigi, who tragically died in the same helicopter crash that claimed his life. The Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” and Kobe 4 Protro “Mambacita” is all we’ve seen thus far from the renewed partnership, but Nike has not minced words when it comes to raising expectations for Kobe sneaker drops.

Type out "iconic footwear" with your eyes closed



We'll go first: Kobe Brand is back — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 9, 2023

The Kobe 8 Protro Halo gets that effort underway on August 23. Nike has noted that Kobe’s widow, Vanessa, helped conceive the Halo concept as a way to celebrate Mamba’s birthday with an annual release.

The Kobe 8, originally released during the 2011-12 season, continued the line’s low-cut design language and was the lightest Kobe sneaker released to that point. Like all Kobe protros to this point, subtle changes have been made to keep the aesthetic look of the shoe the same while bringing the performance aspect up to modern standards. Nike notes that it has replaced the Lunarlon midsole, which was en vogue in the era in which the shoe was originally released, with Nike React foam. The Swoosh says this will lead to increased comfort and responsiveness while aiding in creating a durable design. The brand also says it updated the herringbone traction pattern for a stronger grip.

In terms of aesthetics, the Kobe 8 Protro Halo is an all-white colorway with an embroidered Swoosh as well as an embroidered Kobe logo on the tongue. The white midsole also features repeating Kobe Sheath logos, while Kobe’s signature adorns the shoe’s back heel counter. The shoe will come in an all-black box with a large Kobe Sheath logo on the top with his signature underneath.

In addition to the sneaker, Nike will also release a clothing capsule on August 23. This includes a T-shirt and hoodie, both of which feature the Kobe Sheath logo on the front as well as Kobe’s numbers 8 and 24 in Lakers styling on the back.

The Kobe 8 has been retroed twice before. The first time was as part of the Prelude Pack in 2014, and that model currently has an average sale price on StockX of $871 on 11 sales. The second time came as part of the Fade to Black Collection in 2016, and that model has an average sale price of $566 on a total of six sales. The Kobe 8 Protro Halo also is listed on StockX and currently has an average sale price of $379 on 307 sales.

Since Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020, demand has been extremely high for any product from his signature line. With this release not only celebrating his birthday but also signaling the re-launch of the Kobe brand at Nike, this drop should be VERY popular and highly desirable. So, best of luck to anyone looking to pick up a pair!

Kobe 8 Protro Halo Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo Aug. 23 $180

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.