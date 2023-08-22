Pick on the Moneyline for Blue Jays-Orioles on August 22

The Toronto Blue Jays enter their series on the road with the American East leading Baltimore Orioles in a tight battle for the final Wild Card spot in the American League and are in search of a big road win on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles (-115, 8.5)

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays and enters on the best stretch of his career, having allowed six total runs, five of which earned, across his six starts since the All-Star Break, which does not seem sustainable.

Overall for the season, Kikuchi has a 3.44 ERA with a fielding independent of 4.35 fielding independent while allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings and in this six start stretch has a 1.29 ERA without a single home run allowed.

The Orioles counter with an offense that leads the American League in runs per game since July 4, averaging over 5.3 runs per game in this span and Ryan Mountcastle being the catalyst.

Since Mountcastle came off the injured list on July 9, he has a .383 batting average and .443 on-base percentage with six home runs in 107 at-bats, posting a .227 batting average and .264 on-base percentage prior to going on the injured list.

On the mound, the Orioles turn to Grayson Rodriguez to continue to flash the form he has had since returning from the minor leagues.

After surrendering four runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start after being recalled from the minor league level, Rodriguez has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a 2.35 ERA with one home run allowed in 30 2/3 innings in this stretch.

Both starting pitchers are backed up by solid bullpens with the Blue Jays second in the American League in bullpen ERA since the All-Star Break and the Orioles third in this category.

The Orioles have a 5-1 record the past two seasons when facing Kikuchi in a starting role, scoring three runs or more on him in four of those starts and will put a halt to Kikuchi’s hot post-All-Star Break run.

The Play: Orioles -115