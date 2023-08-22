Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Tigers on Tuesday, August 22

The Chicago Cubs take on the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Comerica Park. Drew Smyly (9-8, 4.92 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, and Reese Olson (2-5, 4.83 ERA) will pitch for the Tigers.

The Cubs are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Cubs-Tigers picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (right rib cartilage fracture), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy), RP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation)

Tigers

Out: RP Mason Englert (hip)

Starting pitchers

Drew Smyly vs. Reese Olson

Smyly has been in and out of the starting rotation, and has not started a game since August 7. He added up 9.2 innings over his last two starts and conceded 12 earned runs in that time frame. He also recorded 12 strikeouts. In his most recent outing, he pitched one inning as a reliever against the Royals and did not let up any runs.

Olson struggled in his latest outing, letting up eight hits and four runs in just 2.2 innings on the road against the Twins. Before that, he faced the Twins from Detroit’s home field, and kept them runless over six innings while recording eight strikeouts. This marked one of his best starts of the season.

Over/Under pick

The total of Monday’s game was 13, and I think we’re going to see another high-scoring matchup. Smyly has let up a lot of runs as a starter, and Olson has seen his ups and downs on the mound this year and is somewhat unpredictable. The Cubs have climbed to the top five in runs per game, so let’s go for the over here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Cubs took the first game of the series, 7-6, after scoring two runs in the ninth to go up. We bring two inconsistent pitchers to the mound in this matchup in Smyly and Olson. Olson thrived in his most recent home start, and with how close yesterday’s game was, I like the Tigers to take the second game here.

Pick: Tigers +100