Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Phillies on Tuesday, August 22

The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Top prospect Kyle Harrison (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants in his long-awaited MLB debut while Taijuan Walker (13-5, 4.03) goes for the Phillies.

Philly enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with San Francisco coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Giants-Phillies picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), OF/DH AJ Pollock (oblique), SP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), RP John Brebbia (lat), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm)

Phillies

Out: OF Brandon Marsh (knee), SP Ranger Suarez (hamstring), RP Jose Alvarado (elbow/hand), OF Cristian Pache (elbow), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Harrison vs. Taijuan Walker

In a move that’s been rumored for weeks, Harrison is set to get the call to the Show as the Giants deal with several injuries to their starting rotation. The 22-year-old lefty was a third-round pick in 2020, and is the team’s top prospect thanks to a wicked fastball/slider combination that racked up big strikeouts numbers (and big walk numbers) at every step of the Minors. The lefty hasn’t thrown more than 60 pitches in a start since June, so we can expect that he’ll be limited to around four innings tonight. The Giants’ bullpen has an ERA of 3.78.

Walker hasn’t been at his season best this month, but he’s been serviceable for the Phillies. In his latest start, he let up three runs in five innings against the Twins. He also walked a whopping six batters. Earlier this season, he struggled against this Giants lineup, allowing four earned runs while recording just two outs.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 14. The Giants were able to get to Walker earlier this season, and the Phillies have been hitting big as of late and should be able to take advantage of Harrison’s inexperience — and inconsistent command. Let’s go for the over again.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game, 10-4, and I think they should be able to take the second. Harrison makes his MLB debut on the road here against a Phillies team that has put together a few big-scoring performances lately. Even with Walker’s ups and downs this season, the Giants have struggled against right-handed pitchers as of late.

Pick: Phillies -142