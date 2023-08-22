Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Orioles on Tuesday, August 22

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Lefty Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.44 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays against Orioles rookie. Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 5.44).

Baltimore enters as -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Toronto coming in at +102. The total is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Orioles picks: Tuesday, August 22nd

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: SS Bo Bichette (right patellar tendinitis), RP Trevor Richards (neck inflammation), OF Kevin Kiermaier (right elbow laceration)

Orioles

Day to day: OF Anthony Santander (back)

Out: RP Danny Coulombe (biceps), OF Aaron Hicks (back), RP Keegan Akin (back)

Starting pitchers

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Kikuchi is having a fantastic August, with an ERA of 1.42 for the month so far. In his latest start, he allowed just one earned run in six innings against the Phillies while recording seven strikeouts. Before that, he let up one run in seven innings against the Guardians. Earlier this month, Kikuchi kept the Orioles to one run in six innings while allowing six hits.

Rodriguez has also looked good in August, much more like the top prospect he entered this season as. In his latest game, he allowed the Padres just one run in seven innings, striking out six batters. Before that, he let up two runs in six innings to the Astros. He has pitched against the Blue Jays multiple times this season, and in his latest outing against Toronto, he allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

These two pitchers have been excellent this month and have both had good showings against these respective lineups. Despite Baltimore ranking sixth in runs per game, I like a lower-scoring matchup here. Kikuchi shut down the Orioles’ offense earlier this month and can do it again, especially at pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

This is a great AL East matchup with two hot pitchers going head-to-head. The Orioles are coming off a sweep of the Athletics, and the Blue Jays won two of three against the Reds. This is a tough pick, as both Kikuchi and Rodriguez have looked great this month. I think I have to go with the away team here. The Jays have looked good on the road, and Rodriguez has struggled on his home mound this season.

Pick: Blue Jays +102